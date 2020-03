Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 20:19 Hits: 0

Researchers have found that squash and pumpkin pollen have physical, nutritional and chemical defense qualities that are harmful to bumblebees. The results of their recent study suggest that deterring bumblebees from collecting and eating pollen may provide an evolutionary benefit to cucurbit plants.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200311161908.htm