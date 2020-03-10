The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

To make ultra-black materials that won't weigh things down, consider the butterfly

Some butterflies have ultra-black wings that rival the blackest materials made by humans, using wing scales that are only a fraction as thick. Using scanning electron microscopy and computer simulations to examine the microscopic structures on the wings of 10 species of ultra-black butterflies and four regular black or dark brown butterflies from Central and South America and Asia, researchers have figured out how they make ultra-thin substances that soak up all the light.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200310124715.htm

