Thursday, 12 March 2020

Scientists present important new findings regarding the origin of oceans and life on Earth. Measurements on the oldest preserved mantle rocks from Greenland show that -- contrary to previous assumptions -- the elements necessary for the evolution of life were not delivered to Earth until very late in the planet's formation.

