Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 18:22 Hits: 0

Scientists have developed powerful tools to unmask the diversity of amyloid fibrils, which are associated with Alzheimer's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders. The scientists made the breakthrough by developing gold nanoparticles that combine with cryogenic transmission electron microscopy, to provide rapid and unprecedented images of fibrils.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200312142249.htm