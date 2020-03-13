The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Water-free way to make MXenes could mean new uses for the promising nanomaterials

Ten years after producing the first sample of the now widely studied family of nanomaterials, called MXenes, researchers have discovered a different way to make the atom-thin material that presents a number of new opportunities for using it. The new discovery removes water from the MXene-making process, which means the materials can be used in applications in which water is a contaminant or hampers performance, such as battery electrodes and next-generation solar cells.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200313112138.htm

