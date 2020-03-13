Water-free way to make MXenes could mean new uses for the promising nanomaterials

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 March 2020

Ten years after producing the first sample of the now widely studied family of nanomaterials, called MXenes, researchers have discovered a different way to make the atom-thin material that presents a number of new opportunities for using it. The new discovery removes water from the MXene-making process, which means the materials can be used in applications in which water is a contaminant or hampers performance, such as battery electrodes and next-generation solar cells.

