Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 17:36 Hits: 1

A lack of test kits has forced hospitals to send potentially exposed workers home for just-in-case quarantines. But that means fewer staff on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/the-us-health-depends-on-how-it-cares-for-healthcare-workers