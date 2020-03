Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 15:21 Hits: 1

As outbreaks of COVID-19 disease caused by the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) continue worldwide, there's reassuring evidence that children have fewer symptoms and less severe disease.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200313112145.htm