How plants sound the alarm about danger

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 19:53 Hits: 3

Just like humans and other animals, plants have hormones. One role of plant hormones is to perceive trouble and then signal to the rest of the plant to respond. A multicenter team is reporting new details about how plants respond to a hormone called jasmonic acid, or jasmonate. The findings could help researchers develop crops that are hardier and more able to withstand assault, especially in an era of rapid climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200313155308.htm