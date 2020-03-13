What can you do with spiral graph? Help understand how galaxies evolve

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 19:53 Hits: 7

Researchers have developed a technique to accurately measure the winding arms of spiral galaxies that is so easy, virtually anyone can participate. This new and simple method is currently being applied in a citizen science project, called Spiral Graph, that takes advantage of a person's innate ability to recognize patterns, and ultimately could provide researchers with some insight into how galaxies evolve.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200313155320.htm