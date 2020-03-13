The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

What can you do with spiral graph? Help understand how galaxies evolve

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Researchers have developed a technique to accurately measure the winding arms of spiral galaxies that is so easy, virtually anyone can participate. This new and simple method is currently being applied in a citizen science project, called Spiral Graph, that takes advantage of a person's innate ability to recognize patterns, and ultimately could provide researchers with some insight into how galaxies evolve.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200313155320.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version