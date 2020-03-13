EPA Recognizes Providence, R.I. Wastewater Treatment Operator for Excellence

BOSTON – Paul Desrosiers of Providence, R.I., was honored recently by the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for his work maintaining the Narragansett Bay Commission's Wastewater Treatment Facilities and for his commitment to improving water quality.

Desrosiers, who is an operator of the Narragansett Bay Commission facilities at Fields Point and Bucklin Point, was honored by EPA's New England office with a 2019 Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Operator of the Year Excellence Award for his outstanding work over the years in operating and maintaining the Narragansett Bay Commission's facilities.

"The professionals operating wastewater treatment plants, as well as the municipalities and the state environmental agencies that support them, play a very important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy by protecting water quality," said EPA New England Regional Administrator Dennis Deziel. "We are proud to acknowledge Mr. Desroseirs' outstanding contributions to help protect public health and water quality for so many years and to give him the credit he deserves."

The EPA Regional Wastewater Awards Program recognizes personnel in the wastewater field who have provided invaluable public service managing and operating wastewater treatment facilities throughout New England. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management was instrumental in the plant's nomination.

The EPA Regional Wastewater Treatment Plant Excellence Award was established to recognize and honor the employees of publicly owned wastewater treatment plants for their commitment to improving water quality with outstanding plant operations and maintenance. Especially with the smaller facilities, conscientious operators and staff continue to perform exceptionally with limited resources. EPA's New England office formally recognized Desrosiers for his work during the annual New England Water Environment Association Conference in Boston last month.