Moms Make News: March 2 – March 13, 2020

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 13 March 2020 13:07 Hits: 7

Written by Sasha Tenenbaum

Moms Clean Air Force staff and members make news throughout the country!

MOMS INSPIRE OPRAH’S MAGAZINE!

O, the Oprah Magazine – a monthly, best-selling American women’s magazine created by celebrity talk-show host Oprah Winfrey – recognized our expanding work in their March cover story, “31 Ways You Can Make A Serious Difference.” The feature opens with: “Because small actions can make a big difference, we’ve rounded up 31 ways—one for each day of March—to turn the world into a better place, one ripple at a time.” And coming in at #19 is none other than Moms Clean Air Force: “Talk about mothers on a mission! In 14 states and D.C., Moms Clean Air Force is fighting for 100 percent clean energy by 2050. Support them by going online to sign the group’s petitions, learn how to contact federal and state officials, or join one of [their] multiple grassroots programs.”O highlights our vibrant programs: Community Rx with its focus on environmental justice, Ecomadres with its focus on engaging Latina moms, Moms & Mayors, and Baby Power. We are honored to be included in their list of change-makers.

MOMS SPOTLIGHTED IN PARENTS

In the April issue of Parents magazine, writer Kara Corridan explores how air pollution is impacting our kids and what we can do about it. “Cities may seem less smoggy,” she writes, “but pollution is still a surprisingly serious problem—and kids, whose lungs are still growing, are most at risk. Here’s what you can do to help your family breathe easier.”Moms Clean Air Force senior director and co-founder Dominique Browning reminds readers that we can take steps to reduce air pollution: “Most of the steps are ‘small but meaningful.’ But if everyone did them, it would make a big difference in improving air quality and reducing carbon emissions.”Parents urges its readers to join our organization in order to learn about legislative action alerts. We welcome them with open arms!

IT TAKES MOMS TO GET THE JOB DONE, Y’ALL

In Texas, the Houston/Galveston magazine Life is Good spoke with Moms Clean Air Force field organizer Catherine Flowers about the roles of women, youth, and business leaders to address climate change. Catherine doesn’t mince words when explaining what motivates her to lift the voices of our more than 60,000 members across the state of Texas: “As a woman of color and a mother of three, this work hits home in three ways. First, the topic of health disparities faced by black and brown children is close to my heart. Air pollution has a cumulative impact on families already dealing with the impacts of food insecurity, lack of access to public transportation, and environmental exposures. Second, my family was forced to evacuate from New Orleans when Hurricane Katrina hit. My children were very young. The trauma of that experience has focused much of my career on addressing extreme weather and its aftermath. Third, my own children are involved in this important work, too—it’s truly a family affair!” Catherine also reminds readers to talk – as conversations are the first step toward solving the problem—and to get involved politically: “Talk to everybody you vote for, and to everyone trying to get your vote. Speak out and speak up. Ask them what actions they will take to stop climate pollution and protect our children’s health and futures. Politicians work for you.”

MOMS SPEAK TRUTH TO POWER

Moms Clean Air Force field organizer Laurie Anderson, based in the Denver area, was quoted in a Colorado Politics news article about House Bill 1265, which would regulate toxic air pollution in communities, especially low-income ones. In support of this bill, Laurie said: “We must reduce the levels of toxic pollution being emitted by refineries, factories, coal plants and other industrial activities in order to protect our children from these harmful air pollutants. This starts with monitoring and data collection, setting limits based on the best available science, and being transparent and accountable to the community.” Ever since Laurie learned, in 2015, that a large-scale oil and gas drilling operation was being proposed uncomfortably close to her Colorado home, she has urged officials to prioritize public health and safety over the interests of industry in her community and beyond

TELL YOUR REPRESENTATIVE: IT’S BEYOND TIME FOR CLIMATE SAFETY

Read more http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/MomsCleanAirForce/~3/c6IXySp2mhs/