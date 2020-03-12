Monty Python's silly walk: A gait analysis and wake-up call to peer review inefficiencies

Articles

Fifty years ago, Monty Python's famous sketch, 'The Ministry of Silly Walks,' first aired. The sketch pokes fun at the inefficiency of government bureaucracy. It opens with the Minister (John Cleese) walks in a rather unusual manner to his work, the Ministry of Silly Walks, where Mr. Pudey (Michael Palin) is waiting for him. Based on a gait analysis, a research team finds that the Minister's silly walk is 6.7 times more variable than a normal walk.

