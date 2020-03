Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 13:30 Hits: 0

Researchers estimate 20% of the malaria risk in deforestation hot spots is driven by the international trade of exports including: coffee, timber, soybean, cocoa, wood products, palm oil, tobacco, beef and cotton. The results of the study can be used for more demand-side approaches to mitigating malaria incidence by focusing on regulating malaria-impacted global supply chains.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200309093025.htm