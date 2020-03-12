Metabolic fossils from the origin of life

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020

Since the origin of life, metabolic networks provide cells with nutrition and energy. Modern networks require thousands of enzymes that perform catalysis. Such networks must have arisen from simpler precursors. Investigating the metabolism of modern cells, Xavier et al. have identified ancient and conserved autocatalytic networks at the core of microbial metabolism that require only co-factors and metals as catalysts.

