Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 18:38 Hits: 6

A U.S. District Court judge in Alaska ruled against the Trump administration late Wednesday, sidelining its plans to open logging in part of the state’s Tongass National Forest.The decision delays U.S. Forest Service plans to open logging in over 1....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/487286-alaska-judge-stalls-logging-in-tongass-national-forest