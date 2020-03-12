The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

EPA Region 4 to Hold Information Session on the Southside Chattanooga Lead Site

03/12/2020

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (March 11, 2020) — On Thursday, March 12, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) Region 4 will hold a public information session in Chattanooga concerning the Chattanooga Southside Lead Superfund Site.
 

WHO:       U.S. EPA Region 4                                            

WHAT:     Presentation on the history of the Site, the health effects of lead, the sampling method used,
                 the sampling and remediation processes, and answer questions residents may have

WHEN:     Thursday, March 12, 2020
                    Media Availability: 5:40 pm – 5:55 pm ET
                    Public Information Session:  6:00 pm – 7:30 pm ET

WHERE:  South Chattanooga Recreation Center
                   1151 W. 40th Street
                   Chattanooga, TN 37409

Background

The Chattanooga Southside Lead Superfund Site is in Chattanooga, Hamilton County, Tennessee. The Site consists of residential and child high impact properties (common areas such as playgrounds, parks, daycare centers, etc.) where lead-bearing material from past foundry operations was used as fill and topsoil. Eight residential neighborhoods are within the Site boundaries: Alton Park, Cowart Place, East Lake, Highland Park, Jefferson Heights, Oak Grove, Richmond, and Southside Gardens. 

Read more https://www.epa.gov/newsreleases/epa-region-4-hold-information-session-southside-chattanooga-lead-site

