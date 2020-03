Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 12:50 Hits: 3

Greta Thunberg encouraged her climate activists on Wednesday to embrace a “#DigitalStrike” rather than protest in crowds because of the coronavirus outbreak.Thunberg urged her followers to “do as the experts say” and “unite behind experts and...

