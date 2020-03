Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 17:06 Hits: 3

The internal watchdog at the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) has agreed to lawmakers’ request to investigate whether grants from the agency funded efforts to lobby for reduced protections for Alaska’s Tongass National Forest. Democrats in...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/487018-usda-watchdog-to-review-forestry-grant-that-went-to-logging-group