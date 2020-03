Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 12 March 2020 10:51 Hits: 5

The prickly pear cactus has taken over thousands of hectares of grazing land in arid parts of Kenya. Now herders, NGOs and scientists are teaming up to fight back against the prickly menance that's deadly to livestock.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-kenya-herders-turn-an-invasive-cactus-into-biofuel/a-52624652?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss