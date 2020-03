Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 20:19 Hits: 6

Graphene is 200 times stronger than steel and can be as much as 6 times lighter. These characteristics alone make it a popular material in manufacturing. Researchers have now identified how twisted graphene sheets behave and their stability at different sizes and temperatures.

