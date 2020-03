Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 19:17 Hits: 3

Attorneys general for 18 states are asking the Trump administration to withdraw a rule that would roll back a bedrock environmental law, arguing the proposal is “unlawful, unreasonable, and unjustified.”The White House in January announced sweeping...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/487082-18-states-ask-trump-administration-to-withdraw-major-environmental