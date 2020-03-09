Portland Harbor Superfund Site Update on Signed Agreements for Remedial Design

News Releases from Region 10

Eight new agreements for remedial design have now been signed

The U.S. Environmental Protection agency is pleased to announce that eight new agreements (Administrative Settlement Agreements and Order on Consent or ASAOCs) for remedial design have now been signed for the Portland Harbor Superfund Site in Portland, Oregon. When these new agreements are combined with existing remedial design agreements (Terminal 4, River Mile 11 East, Gasco), over half the acres that EPA’s final cleanup plan (the Record of Decision or ROD) designated for active remediation at the Site, will be in remedial design! Remedial design is a term used to describe the process to develop a detailed cleanup plan to address contamination at a site. A fact sheet and comprehensive map showing the project areas of all signed agreements and more information are available at: EPA’s March 2020 Portland Harbor Superfund Site Updates fact sheet . Remedial design funding made possible by the City of Portland and State of Oregon’s Site-wide Funding Agreement bolstered EPA’s negotiation efforts for the new agreements. For more information about the cleanup and EPA's efforts to keep the public informed, please visit our Portland Harbor Superfund webpage: https://epa.gov/superfund/portland-harbor .

The signed agreements with parties to complete Remedial Design include:

*Revised Agreement* US Moorings and Navigation Channel Project Areas (existing GASCO agreement)

*New Agreement* River Mile 7 West Project Area

*New Agreement* River Mile 10 West Project Area

*New Agreement* Willbridge Cove Project Area

Working Parties Chevron U.S.A. Inc., Kinder Morgan Liquids Terminals LLC, McCall Oil and Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, and Shell Oil Company

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., Kinder Morgan Liquids Terminals LLC, McCall Oil and Chemical Corporation, Phillips 66 Company, and Shell Oil Company Link to Agreement: https://semspub.epa.gov/work/10/100201504.pdf

https://semspub.epa.gov/work/10/100201504.pdf Date Signed: January 31, 2020

*New Agreement* B1a Project Area

Working Parties: Atlantic Richfield Company, BP Products North America Inc., Brix Maritime Co., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Kinder Morgan Liquids Terminals LLC

Atlantic Richfield Company, BP Products North America Inc., Brix Maritime Co., Exxon Mobil Corporation, and Kinder Morgan Liquids Terminals LLC Link to Main Agreement: https://semspub.epa.gov/work/10/100201649.pdf

https://semspub.epa.gov/work/10/100201649.pdf Date Signed: January 31, 2020

*New Agreement* River Mile 10 East Project Area

*New Agreement* River Mile 9 West Project Area

*New Agreement* Willamette Cove Project Area