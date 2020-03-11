EPA Announces 2019 ENERGY STAR® Certified Manufacturing Plants

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 04:00 Hits: 4

WASHINGTON (March 11, 2020) — Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announces that 95 U.S. manufacturing plants earned ENERGY STAR certification for being among the most energy-efficient plants in their industries during 2019. Compared to average facilities, these plants saved $520 million on energy bills and nearly 100 trillion British thermal units (Tbtu) of energy, enough to meet the annual energy needs of almost 670,000 American households. Through superior energy efficiency performance, these manufacturing plants also significantly reduced air pollution, avoiding over 6 million tons of greenhouse gas emissions.

“The magnitude of these plants’ savings indicates that manufacturers in the United States have a lot to gain by investing in energy efficiency,” said Anne Idsal, EPA Principal Deputy Assistant Administrator for Air and Radiation. “Energy management is a win/win: saving money for manufacturers and protecting our environment.”

ENERGY STAR plant certification is available for 20 manufacturing sectors. Plants use industry-specific performance indicators to assess how their energy use compares to plants with similar operating characteristics. Plants with verified energy performance within the top 25% of similar plants in an industry are eligible for ENERGY STAR certification. In 2019, EPA updated its Energy Performance Indicators (EPIs) in cement, frozen fried potato, and cookie and cracker manufacturing plants through close work with the industries and as a result of energy efficiency gains across these sectors. It also released EPIs for the nitrogenous fertilizer and fluid dairy manufacturing sectors.

Plants from the automotive, baking, cement, corn refining, food processing, glass manufacturing, pharmaceutical manufacturing, fertilizer manufacturing, and petroleum refining sectors are among those that qualified for certification in 2019.

All ENERGY STAR certified manufacturing plants in 2019 listed by state include:

*Represents first-time certification

Alabama:

Argos USA LLC, Calera (cement manufacturing)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Tuscaloosa (commercial bread and roll baking)

Honda Manufacturing Alabama, LLC - Engine, Lincoln (automobile engine)*

Honda Manufacturing Alabama, LLC - Assembly, Lincoln (automobile assembly)

Arkansas:

Flowers Foods, Inc., Batesville (commercial bread and roll baking)

Arizona:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Phoenix (commercial bread and roll baking)

CalPortland Company, Rillito (cement manufacturing)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Mesa (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Flowers Foods, Inc., Tolleson (commercial bread and roll baking)

Salt River Materials Group, Clarkdale (cement manufacturing)

California:

Ardagh Glass Inc., Madera (container glass manufacturing)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Diego (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., San Luis Obispo (commercial bread and roll baking)

J.R. Simplot Company, Helm (nitrogenous fertilizer)*

Phillips 66, Rodeo (petroleum refining)*

Vitro Architectural Glass, Fresno (flat glass)*

Colorado:

GCC, Pueblo (cement manufacturing)

Mile Hi Companies, Denver (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Florida:

CEMEX USA, Brooksville (cement manufacturing)

CEMEX USA, Miami (cement manufacturing)

Titan America LLC, Medley (cement manufacturing)

Iowa:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Dubuque (commercial bread and roll baking)

Illinois:

ExxonMobil, Channahon (petroleum refining)*

Marathon Petroleum Company, Robinson (petroleum refining)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., South Beloit (cookie & cracker baking)

Indiana:

Ardagh Glass Inc., Dunkirk (container glass manufacturing)

Honda of America of Indiana, Greensburg (automobile assembly)

Klosterman Baking Company, Morristown (commercial bread and roll baking)

PepsiCo Gatorade Facility, Indianapolis (juice production)

Tate & Lyle, Lafayette (corn refining)

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indiana - West, Princeton (automobile assembly)

Kentucky:

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Kentucky - Plant 1, Georgetown (automobile assembly)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Princeton (cookie & cracker baking)

Louisiana:

ExxonMobil, Baton Rouge (petroleum refining)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Baton Rouge (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Lafayette (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Foods, Inc., New Orleans (commercial bread and roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum Company, Garyville (petroleum refining)

Massachusetts:

HP HOOD LLC, Agawam (dairy)*

Minnesota:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Fergus Falls (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flint Hills Resources, Rosemount (petroleum refining)*

Lamb Weston/RDO Frozen, Park Rapids (frozen fried potato processing)

Marathon Petroleum Company, Saint Paul Park (petroleum refining)

Missouri:

Buzzi Unicem USA, Festus (cement manufacturing)

Montana:

Phillips 66, Billings (petroleum refining)

Nebraska:

Koch Fertilizer, LLC, Beatrice (nitrogenous fertilizer)*

Nevada:

Flowers Foods, Inc., Henderson (commercial bread and roll baking)*

New Jersey:

Ardagh Glass Inc., Bridgeton (container glass manufacturing)

New York:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Auburn (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Olean (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Tonawanda (cookie & cracker baking)

North Carolina:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Gastonia (commercial bread and roll baking)

North Dakota:

J.R. Simplot Company, Grand Forks (frozen fried potato processing)

Ohio:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Zanesville (commercial bread and roll baking)*

Honda of America Manufacturing, Anna (automobile engine)

Honda of America Manufacturing, East Liberty (automobile assembly)

Honda of America Manufacturing, Marysville (automobile assembly)

Honda Transmission Manufacturing, Russells Point (automobile transmission)*

Klosterman Baking Company, Cincinnati (commercial bread and roll baking)

Klosterman Baking Company, Springboro (commercial bread and roll baking)

Marathon Petroleum Company, Canton (petroleum refining)

Oklahoma:

The Bama Companies, Inc., Tulsa - Bama Pie (commercial bread and roll baking)

The Bama Companies, Inc., Tulsa - Frozen Dough (commercial bread and roll baking)

Oregon:

Dave's Killer Bread (Flowers Foods, Inc.), Milwaukie (commercial bread and roll baking)

Pennsylvania:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Reading (commercial bread and roll baking)

Puerto Rico:

AVARA Pharmaceutical Services, Arecibo (pharmaceutical)

Merck & Co., Inc., Las Piedras (pharmaceutical)

South Carolina:

Argos USA LLC, Harleyville (cement manufacturing)

Weston Foods Canada Inc., Gaffney (commercial bread and roll baking)

South Dakota:

Weston Foods Canada Inc., North Sioux City (cookie & cracker baking)

Tennessee:

Beiersdorf Manufacturing LLC, Cleveland (pharmaceutical)

Buzzi Unicem USA, Chattanooga (cement manufacturing)

Nissan North America, Inc., Decherd (automobile engine)

Nissan North America, Inc., Smyrna (automobile assembly)

Tate & Lyle, Loudon (corn refining)

Tennessee Bun Company, Dickson (commercial bread and roll baking)

Texas:

Alamo Cement Company, San Antonio (cement manufacturing)

Allergan, Inc., Waco (pharmaceutical)

CITGO Petroleum Corp., Corpus Christi (petroleum refining)*

Flowers Foods, Inc., El Paso (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Tyler (commercial bread and roll baking)

Phillips 66, Sweeny (petroleum refining)



Utah:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Salt Lake City (commercial bread and roll baking)

TreeHouse Foods, Inc., Odgen (cookie & cracker baking)

Virginia:

Flowers Foods, Inc., Lynchburg (commercial bread and roll baking)

Flowers Foods, Inc., Norfolk (commercial bread and roll baking)

Titan America LLC, Troutville (cement manufacturing)

Weston Foods Canada Inc., Front Royal (cookie & cracker baking)



Washington:

Ash Grove, A CRH Company, Seattle (cement manufacturing)

Phillips 66, Ferndale (petroleum refining)



Wisconsin:

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., La Crosse (commercial bread and roll baking)

Bimbo Bakeries USA, Inc., Milwaukee (commercial bread and roll baking)

Weston Foods Canada Inc., Green Bay (cookie & cracker baking)

West Virginia:

Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia - Engine, Buffalo (automobile engine)*

Toyota Motor Manufacturing West Virginia - Transmission, Buffalo (automobile transmission)*



About the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program

Since 2006, the ENERGY STAR Industrial Program has annually certified manufacturing plants for performing within the top 25% of energy performance in their industries nationwide. More than 200 plants have achieved this distinction since 2006. For more information, see: https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/facility-owners-and-managers/industrial-plants/earn-recognition/plant-certification

For a list of all certified plants, see: https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/reference/find-energy-star-certified-buildings-and-plants/registry-energy-star-certified-buildings To learn more about how ENERGY STAR and industry work together, see: https://www.energystar.gov/buildings/facility-owners-and-managers/industrial-plants

About ENERGY STAR

ENERGY STAR® is the government-backed symbol for energy efficiency, providing simple, credible, and unbiased information that consumers and businesses rely on to make well-informed decisions. Thousands of industrial, commercial, utility, state, and local organizations—including more than 40% of the Fortune 500®—rely on their partnership with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to deliver cost-saving energy efficiency solutions. Since 1992, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped save American families and businesses nearly 4 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity and achieve over 3 billion metric tons of greenhouse gas reductions—all through voluntary action. In 2017 alone, ENERGY STAR and its partners helped Americans avoid $30 billion in energy costs. More information about ENERGY STAR can be found at: https://www.energystar.gov/about/ and https://www.energystar.gov/about/origins_mission/energy_star_numbers