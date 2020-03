Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 11 March 2020 07:24 Hits: 7

The nuclear disaster at Fukushima sent an unprecedented amount of radiation into the Pacific. But before then, atomic bomb tests and radioactive waste were contaminating the sea – the effects are still being felt today.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/fukushima-how-the-ocean-became-a-dumping-ground-for-radioactive-waste/a-52710277?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss