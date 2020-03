Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 10 March 2020 13:42 Hits: 1

Meltwater pulses (MWPs) known as abrupt sea-level rise will inevitably affect cities especially those on coastal plains of low elevation. A recent study presented evidence of abrupt sea level change between 11,300-11,000 years ago in the Arctic Ocean, solving the puzzle of second largest meltwater pulse (labelled as ''MWP-1B'' next to the largest and already well understood MWP-1A).

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200310094223.htm