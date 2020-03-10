New acoustic smart material inspired by shark skin

Articles

Researchers created a new sharkskin-inspired smart material that allows shifts in acoustic transmission on demand using magnets. As a result the new material can achieve multiple properties in one structure by switching between states, for example transmitting and also damping external noise transmission in a submarine through a single device. This smart material can recreate properties intrinsic to electronic devices such as switches, thus showing promise of smart sound transmission--a sound ''computer.''

