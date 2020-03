Articles

For a long time, nothing. Then all of a sudden, something. Wonderful things in nature can burst on the scene after long periods of dullness -- rare events such as protein folding, chemical reactions, or even the seeding of clouds. Path sampling techniques are computer algorithms that deal with the dullness in data by focusing on the part of the process in which the transition occurs.

