Unexpected discovery: Blue-green algae produce oil

Cyanobacteria -- colloquially also called blue-green algae - can produce oil from water and carbon dioxide with the help of light. This is shown by a recent study. The result is unexpected: Until now, it was believed that this ability was reserved for plants. It is possible that blue-green algae will now also become interesting as suppliers of feed or fuel, especially since they do not require arable land.

