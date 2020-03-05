Unexpected discovery: Blue-green algae produce oil

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020

Cyanobacteria -- colloquially also called blue-green algae - can produce oil from water and carbon dioxide with the help of light. This is shown by a recent study. The result is unexpected: Until now, it was believed that this ability was reserved for plants. It is possible that blue-green algae will now also become interesting as suppliers of feed or fuel, especially since they do not require arable land.

