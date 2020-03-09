The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'Primitive' stem cells shown to regenerate blood vessels in the eye

Scientists say they have successfully turned back the biological hands of time, coaxing adult human cells in the laboratory to revert to a primitive state, and unlocking their potential to replace and repair damage to blood vessels in the retina caused by diabetes. The findings from this experimental study, they say, advance regenerative medicine techniques aimed at reversing the course of diabetic retinopathy and other blinding eye diseases.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200309093015.htm

