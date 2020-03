Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 17:01 Hits: 1

A concept known as 'fragile topology' has been puzzling physicists ever since it emerged two years ago. Two teams of physicists have now developed a comprehensive theoretical and experimental framework to pin down the essence of the concept -- and establish ways how to potentially harness it in applications.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200309130111.htm