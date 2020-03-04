Sea level rise impacts to Canaveral sea turtle nests will be substantial

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 19:14 Hits: 1

The study examined loggerhead and green sea turtle nests to predict beach habitat loss at four national seashores by the year 2100. When comparing nesting density with beach loss at the sites, they found nesting habitat loss would not be equal. By 2100, Canaveral would lose about 1 percent of its loggerhead habitat; the others will lose approximately 2.5 to 6.7% each. Canaveral's loss is smaller, but the impact greater because of nesting density.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200304141453.htm