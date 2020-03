Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 05:28 Hits: 1

A coronavirus app coupled with machine intelligence will soon enable an individual to get an at-home risk assessment based on how they feel and where they've been in about a minute, and direct those deemed at risk to the nearest definitive testing facility, investigators say.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200305002824.htm