Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 09 March 2020 13:55 Hits: 7

Oil prices plunged 30 percent over the weekend as suppliers squabbled over production and amid fears about the economic influence of the coronavirus.Both Russia and Saudi Arabia pledged to keep pumping oil rather than cutting back supplies...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/finance/486581-oil-prices-plummet-on-opec-tangle-coronavirus-fears