One species to four: New analysis documents new bird diversity in the Pacific

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 23:31 Hits: 3

New findings suggest several island bird populations in the Pacific that were previously designated as a single species actually comprise up to four distinct species. The results upend understanding of the islands' robin populations, which have been used as a textbook example of evolution since the 1940s. The new findings have important implications for conservation, as some of the newly-designated species live only on a few isolated islands.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200306183158.htm