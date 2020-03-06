The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

One species to four: New analysis documents new bird diversity in the Pacific

Category: Environment Hits: 3

New findings suggest several island bird populations in the Pacific that were previously designated as a single species actually comprise up to four distinct species. The results upend understanding of the islands' robin populations, which have been used as a textbook example of evolution since the 1940s. The new findings have important implications for conservation, as some of the newly-designated species live only on a few isolated islands.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200306183158.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version