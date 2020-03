Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 08 March 2020 12:00 Hits: 5

The Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) latest rewrite of its science transparency rule may be even more restrictive than the last one, scientists say, expanding the reach of a rule that limits consideration of studies that don’t make their...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/486411-experts-warn-epa-making-secret-science-rule-more-restrictive