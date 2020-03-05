EPA completes Factory Street Lead Removal in Honolulu

HONOLULU – Today, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is paving part of Factory Street as the last activity in the removal of lead-contaminated soil in the Kalihi-Palama neighborhood of Honolulu.

On January 20, work began to remove and dispose of soil and other project debris. EPA ensured that proper dust control measures were in place during the excavation and monitored and sampled the air to verify that the community was not impacted by our work.

High lead levels of up to 24,000 parts per million (ppm) were found under Factory Street. Removing the lead was the most protective action for the community, since no one is responsible for maintaining the private street. Beginning today, no parking is permitted on the paved portion of the street for the next two weeks, to allow the paved area to dry completely.

“EPA is working hard to reduce childhood exposure to lead in Hawai‘i,” said EPA Pacific Southwest Regional Administrator John Busterud. “The work completed today is an important step towards that goal.”

This project stems from the Hawai‘i Department of Health’s April 2019 request for EPA to address high levels of lead in soil under a portion of Factory Street.

In older neighborhoods like Kalihi-Palama there are a number of ways that people may be exposed to lead. EPA has a strong partnership with the Hawai‘i Department of Health and encourages residents to explore the great resources on their website; lead.hawaii.gov to learn more and protect themselves and their children from lead exposure.

For additional project information please visit: https://response.epa.gov/site/factorystreet

