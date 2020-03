Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 01:35 Hits: 3

In a study of epilepsy patients, researchers monitored the electrical activity of thousands of individual brain cells, called neurons, as patients took memory tests. They found that the firing patterns of the cells that occurred when patients learned a word pair were replayed fractions of a second before they successfully remembered the pair.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200305203531.htm