Published on Friday, 06 March 2020

Scientists report that the average surface temperature of Betelgeuse, calculated using observations taken Feb. 14, 2020, is significantly warmer than expected if its recent dimming had been triggered by a cooling of the star's surface. Their calculations lend support to the theory that Betelgeuse has instead likely sloughed off some material from its outer layers.

