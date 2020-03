Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 22:39 Hits: 7

LET'S MAKE A PLAN: A government watchdog found the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) largely failed to justify relocating nearly all of its Washington-based employees and scattering them across the West, delivering fuel to Rep. Raúl Grijalva (D-Ariz...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/overnights/486388-overnight-energy-government-watchdog-blasts-limited