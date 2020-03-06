EPA Grant to Houston-Galveston Area Council Will Reduce Diesel Emissions

DALLAS – (March 6, 2020) Recently, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) finalized a cooperative agreement with the Houston-Galveston Area Council of local governments to fund diesel emissions-reduction work. The agreement provides $333,740 to replace certain diesel-powered engines in Southeast Texas. The funding is provided under the National Clean Diesel Funding Assistance Program.

“The Houston area has worked hard to reduce diesel emissions and improve air quality, all while the local economy thrives,” said Regional Administrator Ken McQueen. “EPA’s clean-diesel funding will help assure this success continues.”

The project will focus on diesel-powered yard tractors serving distribution centers in the Houston region, which will be replaced with all-electric models or drivetrains. The funding will also help purchase electric supply equipment necessary to power these types of vehicles. The project will reduce pollution emitted from diesel engines, including particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and carbon monoxide.

Exposure to diesel exhaust can lead to serious health conditions, like asthma and respiratory illnesses, and can worsen existing heart and lung disease, especially in children and the elderly. EPA’s Clean Diesel Program provides support for projects that protect human health and improve air quality by reducing harmful emissions from diesel engines. This program includes grants and rebates funded under the Diesel Emissions Reduction Act (DERA).

More information on EPA’s Clean Diesel programs: https://www.epa.gov/cleandiesel

More information on EPA’s work in Texas: https://www.epa.gov/tx

Connect with EPA Region 6:

On Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/eparegion6

On Twitter: https://twitter.com/EPAregion6

About EPA Region 6: https://www.epa.gov/aboutepa/epa-region-6-south-central

# # #