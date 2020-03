Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 06 March 2020 17:26 Hits: 2

Pioneering research has devised the first system that classifies lakes globally, placing each of them in one of nine 'thermal regions.' This will enable scientists to better predict future warming of the world's lakes due to climate change, and the potential threat to cold-water species such as salmon and trout.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200306122614.htm