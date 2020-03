Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020 18:21 Hits: 5

Researchers analyzed genetic material of red foxes (Vulpes vulpes) inhabiting Berlin and its surroundings. They identified two genetically distinct, adjacent 'urban' and 'rural' fox populations and revealed that physical barriers such as rivers or man-made structures reduce the exchange between these populations but also differences in human activity in these landscapes play a major role.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200305132134.htm