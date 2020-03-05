DIY Hand Sanitizer

Articles

Ronnie Citron-Fink

We don’t have to tell you that concerns about COVID-19 is running high. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends“washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.” If soap and water are not available, the CDC suggests using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.

According to The New York Times, there have been hand sanitizer shortages, and the cost of the gunk has skyrocketed, peaking around 73% higher than they were at this time last year. Newsweek reported that a 24-pack of Purell travel-size bottles were selling for a whopping $400. Yikes!

While these germ-killing gells may become scarce in the face of the growing outbreak, parents can easily make their own. Moms Clean Air Force writer Diane MacEachern shares her simple recipe here:

DIY NON-TOXIC HAND SANITIZER

2/3 cup 99% rubbing alcohol

1/3 cup aloe vera gel (alcohol can dry out skin, adding aloe vera, coconut oil, or other plant-based oils to provide a moisturizer.)

What to do:

Pour the ingredients into a small glass jar with a lid and shake vigorously until the ingredients are well mixed. Then pour into a clean, empty liquid soap bottle with a pump dispenser, or into a smaller travel-sized bottle for your purse, backpack or briefcase. Dispense about a dime-sized amount on the palm of your hand, then rub the sanitizer over both your hands, front and back. Remember, this works best on hands that have already been washed. The mixture should keep for about 6 months. Want some fragrance? Add a few drops of organic essential oils, such as lavender, lemon, vanilla or rose. Smell your mixture as you add the oils to be sure you don’t overdo it.

