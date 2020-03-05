Glyphosate Causes Biodiversity Loss in Freshwater Ecosystems

Articles

Published on Thursday, 05 March 2020

Experimental ponds in Gault Nature Reserve. Photo credit: Vincent Fugère (Beyond Pesticides, March 5, 2020) Glyphosate, the active ingredient in Bayer/Monsanto’s Roundup, is the most commonly used pesticide in the world. Runoff from chemical-intensive agriculture contaminates most freshwater ecosystems – glyphosate is even found in phytoplankton (microscopic marine algae). With its current ubiquity in nature, a new study conducted by researchers at McGill University looks at phytoplankton’s response and resilience to Roundup exposure. “Community rescue in experimental phytoplankton communities facing severe herbicide pollution” was published in Nature Ecology & Evolution. Researchers found that the algae could develop resistance to contamination, but surviving phytoplankton communities are much less diverse. Diversity loss is cause for concern as it could hinder adaptation to other potential stressors, such as climate change. Using experimental ponds, researchers first exposed some phytoplankton communities to low levels of Roundup over time, then dosed the ponds with a lethal amount. Groups that had been “vaccinated” with low doses survived the lethal phase, whereas unpolluted ponds did not. Researchers observed “community rescue,” where genetic changes avert population collapse in a lethal environment. In fact, glyphosate eventually became a fertilizer in resistant ponds as it is a significant source of […]

