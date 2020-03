Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 19:14 Hits: 4

More than half of the planet's fresh water is in Antarctica. While most of it is frozen in the ice sheets, underneath the ice pools and streams of water flow into one another and into the Southern Ocean surrounding the continent. Understanding the movement of this water, and what is dissolved in it as solutes, reveals how carbon and nutrients from the land may support life in the coastal ocean.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200304141410.htm