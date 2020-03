Articles

Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020

In a future where most things in our everyday life are connected through the internet, devices and sensors will need to run without wires or batteries. Researchers present a new type of dye-sensitized solar cells that harvest light from indoor lamps.

