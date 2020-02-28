Highlighting product greenness may put consumers off buying

Articles

New research suggests that companies looking to promote their latest environmentally friendly product should downplay its green credentials if they want consumers to buy it. By highlighting green attributes through advertising, in some situations firms risk generating associations with weak product performance. This is because of the performance ability sometimes associated with green products, whereby consumers perceive them as being less effective.

