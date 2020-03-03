The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

On the path toward non-addictive painkillers

Opioid-containing painkillers have severe side effects and have also been associated with extensive misuse, particularly in the United States. Recent findings represent a significant step towards the development of a new generation of painkillers. Their findings show that tissue acidity - or tissue pH - at the source of the pain (i.e. injury) is a crucial determinant in the development of new drugs.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2020/03/200303113259.htm

