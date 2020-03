Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 04 March 2020 22:36 Hits: 4

The White House is raising objections to a bipartisan Senate measure that would aim to phase down the use of heat-trapping chemicals in air conditioners and refrigerators. Sens. John Kennedy (R-La.) and Tom Carper (D-Del.) are proposing an...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/486022-white-house-raises-objections-to-bipartisan-hfc-proposal