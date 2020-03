Articles

The spatial arrangement of genetic material within the cell nucleus plays an important role in the development of an organism. A research team has developed a method to trace the chromosomes in individual cells. Using this method, they have now been able to demonstrate that chromosomes reorganize during embryonic development.

